Here are the most conservative Fortune 500 CEOs

Like their employees, CEOs of big companies often have strong political beliefs. CEOs, however, also have the financial resources to back up those beliefs in a big way.

Crowdpac, a company working toward more transparency and widespread participation in campaign finance, used decades of campaign finance reports from the Federal Election Commission to find out how liberal or conservative various donors are.

Crowdpac has a scoring system that evaluates where politicians and campaign donors fall on the left-right spectrum based on who is donating to whom and officials’ voting records. Liberal donors will donate to liberal candidates; conservatives running for office will seek out conservative donors. By tracking the relationships between donors and candidates, Crowdpac was able to assign an ideology score to candidates and donors alike.

Crowdpac provided Business Insider with the ideology scores and 2014 donation totals of the most conservative Fortune 500 CEOs. Here are those CEOs and Crowdpac’s scores for how conservative they are:

And here are their 2014 donation totals:

