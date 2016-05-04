Crowdmix has finally launched an app after 3 years -- but you can't sign up to use it

Crowdmix, the London music social network that has been in development for three years, has finally launched its app onto the App Store.

But users can’t sign up for the app just yet as it’s currently invite-only, and there are no plans to bring in revenue any time soon.

The app connects to your streaming service, whether that’s YouTube, Apple Music, or Spotify. It’s all about communities: users can join different groups based around genres or musicians and share music and discussions.

Crowdmix The Crowdmix app.

Crowdmix was started at London’s Google Campus in 2013 and it has since grown to around 160 employees. The company raised £14 million of investment in 2015. That’s a remarkable achievement for a startup that’s not just pre-revenue, but is also pre-launch too.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Crowdmix, however. Business Insider reported in April that the company had laid off 8% of staff following a reorganisation of its marketing team.

The company isn’t rushing to make money from its app, though. Crowdmix says that brands and partners are going to be using the app first, then it will be opened to everyone, and only then will promoted posts start appearing.

