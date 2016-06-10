The CEO of Crowdmix has left the company and staff haven't been paid

LinkedIn/Ian Roberts Former Crowdmix CEO Ian Roberts.

Ian Roberts, the CEO of London music startup Crowdmix, has left the company. And Business Insider has learned that employees were not paid last month.

Crowdmix confirmed that Roberts has parted ways with the company he helped start in 2014. It refused to comment on any payroll issues. Roberts was not immediately available to comment.

The company has grand ambitions: It wants to create a new social network focused around music that lets people stream songs too.

Crowdmix still hasn’t publicly launched, despite existing since 2014, having over 150 staff members, and raising over £14 million in funding. Crowdmix did, however, launch an invite-only version of its app in May.

In April we reported that Crowdmix laid off 8% of its staff. The company described the layoffs as a restructuring that affected its marketing department.

