These engineers are bringing the 90s back with light-up shoes for adults

Orphe is a smart shoe system that functions both as a customisable lighting system, a musical instrument and audio-visual controller. The sole of each shoe contains advanced motion sensors, around 100 full-colour serially-controlled LEDs, and a wireless module.

The shoes come with iOS software that allows users to control the lights on the shoes. And the 9-axis sensors embedded in each sole pick up the movements of each shoe in real time. This data can then be used to wirelessly control various external devices. This allows the shoes to function as musical instruments and a video game controller.

For $US270 you can reserve your own pair on the company’s Indiegogo page.

To contribute to the campaign or to learn more about Orphe visit their Indiegogo page.

Video courtesy of no new folk studio Inc.

