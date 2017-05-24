A crowdfunding campaign to support the families of Manchester attack victims has raised $719,000

A crowdfunding campaign to raise money to provide support for the families of those injured and killed in the Manchester terrorist attack has raised close to £415,000 ($AU719,473) in just eight hours.

The campaign, launched by staff at the Manchester Evening News on Tuesday morning, was created after readers got in touch with the paper to ask how they could help in the aftermath of the attack. It initially aimed to raise £250,000 but quickly surpassed that target.

“Manchester Evening News readers have been asking how they can help, so we have started this fund to help support the families in the aftermath of the attack,” the description of the campaign on fundraising site JustGiving says.

At least 22 people have been killed and more than 50 people injured following what is believed to have been a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

As of just after 5.20 p.m BST, the campaign has attracted donations of £414,906 from 14826 separate backers.

The official Twitter account of the Manchester Evening News tweeted to say that online fashion retailer Boohoo.com — which has its head office close to the site of the attack — has donated £100,000 to the campaign.

You can donate to the campaign by clicking this link.

They didn’t want a big fuss but @boohoo made a £100,000 donation to #Manchester! Thank you https://t.co/4IGf25Qa7R

— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.