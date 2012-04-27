Your Company's Social Media Strategy Should Be Risky And Even 'Raw'

Image Courtesy of Social Media Week



The best social media strategies aren’t perfect. They’re risky and often a little raw, says Toby Daniels, the CEO of Crowdcentric.

“You have to build social into the core of the entire creative strategic planning process and you have to be willing — instead of applying this final polish to a 30 second spot — to actually push something that might still be a little raw and rough around the edges out and see how people respond. Then react and engage accordingly,” says Daniels, who is the mastermind behind the worldwide biannual Social Media Week.

Companies that are “unwilling to take risks, to experiment in the public domain and accept criticism and build on successes” will fail. In fact, the ones that got social media wrong are those who think it’s easy and have only slightly adjusted their advertising and pushed it into the social channels.

The successful ones have built a social strategy from the ground up.

