Crowd Of Angry Soccer Fans Welcomes The US Men's National Team To Costa Rica

The U.S. men’s national team touched down in Costa Rica late Tuesday night for its World Cup qualifying match on Friday. An angry crowd of Costa Ricans welcomed them.

The last time the U.S. and Costa Rica met there was a blizzard on the field in Colorado. The U.S. won the qualifier 1-0 and Costa Rica ended up protesting the game, asking for it to be replayed because of the ridiculously snowy conditions. But FIFA declined the request for a rematch, and Costa Rica and its fans were not happy.

They’re still not. Omar Gonzalez Instagrammed the welcome the U.S. men received at the airport:

