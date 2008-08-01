Web Publishing Startup Crowd Fusion Raises $3 Million From Velocity, Greycroft, Andreessen

NY-based Web publishing company Crowd Fusion has raised a $3 million Series A funding round. Leading the round: Velocity Interactive Group; also participating: Greycroft Partners and Netscape/Ning cofounder Marc Andreessen. The company will use the money to build out its platform, hire more people for its editorial team, and create its first round of sites, due this fall.



Founder and CEO Brian Alvey built the publishing system that powers AOL’s Engadget, BloggingStocks, and TMZ, BusinessWeek, and other sites. Greycroft’s Ian Sigalow and Velocity’s Jon Miller — former AOL CEO — will join Alvey and Crowd Fusion CTO Craig Wood on the company’s board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.