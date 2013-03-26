This New Golf-Tracking System Will Enhance Your Game

This is Game Golf from the San Francisco-based developer Active Mind Technology.



Why We Love It: There are a ton of golf apps on the market that can keep track of your stats. But the Indiegogo.com-funded Game Golf goes a step further by accumulating the data for you and breaking it down into helpful statistics and feedback.

It works by attaching a data-collecting sensor to each of your golf clubs. Before you take a swing, you touch the top of the handle to a different sensor you wear around you belt. The Game Golf will then keep track of your swings, how far your shot went, the score, and your driving accuracy.

After you get home, upload the data to your computer or smartphone to see the statistics, compare them to past games, and share with your friends. It lets you compete with people around the world, and even compare your stats to the pros.

Where To Buy: Available through the crowd-funding website Indiegogo.com.

Cost: $189.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.