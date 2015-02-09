Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star Zhang Ziyi had her engagement ring flown to her by a drone

Zhang Ziyi in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Picture: EDKO, Sony

Zhang Ziyi, the star of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, has accepted a marriage proposal delivered to her by drone.

At Zhang’s birthday party yesterday, her Chinese rocker boyfriend Wang Feng took her hand behind a huge birthday cake. A white drone appeared, accompanied by romantic music.

Reaching into a basket carried by the drone, Wang, 43, pulled out a “flawless” 9.15 carat diamond ring created by London’s Moussaieff Jewellery.

Marriage by drone! Picture: NetEase

According to The Straits Times, Wang told his girlfriend:

“We have experienced happy times and bitter times. I hope Ziyi will always have happy times. If we grow old, I will still be able to look after you.”

A surprised Zhang, now 36, answered “Yes” as friends cheered and applauded.

This morning she posted a picture of fireworks from the party and more details of the proposal on her Weibo account, adding a public message to Wang:

“Thanks for completing my life. All the hardship is past. From now we are together till we’re old.”

The couple’s relationship, which first became public knowledge in July, 2013, has endured huge media coverage in China.

Wang has been married twice before and has two daughters. Zhang has in the past dated Chinese TV host Sa Beining and Israeli billionaire Vivi Nevo.

See more pictures of Wang Feng’s drone proposal to Zhang Ziyi here.

