'Crossy Roads' Is The Addictive 'Frogger' App You've Been Waiting For

If you’re a fan of the classic game “Frogger,” you’re going to love “Crossy Roads,” the new game that’s currently ranked ninth in the App Store.

“Crossy Roads” is both fun and addictive, and skillfully combines the gameplay of “Frogger” with a beautiful cubic artstyle that makes the game come to life in a charming way.

There are also some notable differences between “Crossy Roads” and “Frogger.” While “Frogger” features different levels, each with their own safe haven at the end, “Crossy Roads” is an endless hopping game where you see how long you can survive.

“Crossy Roads” nails the controls too. Tapping on the screen will make your tiny character hop forward, and swiping to either side or backwards will change direction. It’s simple, works well, and makes the game easy to play with one hand, which is one of the reasons “Flappy Bird” took off.

You also view the action in “Crossy Roads” differently than in “Frogger,” with the game choosing to have you view the game through an offset camera angle rather than directly overhead.

This slight change allows for the game’s graphics to truly shine, since you can see everything in 3D rather than 2D, and the shadows make the environments pop with detail.

One of the best parts of “Crossy Roads” is the genius way the app makes money.

Rather than including banner ads, the game revolves around the concept of collecting enough coins to purchase a gift for yourself, which you get to redeem by turning the handle on an old-fashioned gumball machine that dispenses a wrapped package.

Each gift contains a new playable character for the game, each with their own animation. The farther you get, the more coins you get, but you can also occassionally choose to watch a 15-second ad to redeem a free gift.

“Crossy Roads” has all the ingredients to turn into a viral hit, complete with refreshingly fun gameplay, a gorgeous artstyle, and a compelling rewards system that keeps you coming back for more.

You can see what “Crossy Roads” looks like in action in the video below, but to try the game for yourself you can download it for free over at the App Store.

