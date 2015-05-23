There's a new game coming out based on an insane glitch in the original Pac-Man

Hipster Whale, the studio that made the smash hit Crossy Road game for iPhone and Android, is now working on Pac-Man 256, an insane-looking free-to-play game coming to smartphones this summer, publisher Bandai-Namco announced.

This new game, tied in with Pac-Man’s 35th anniversary this year, harkens back to a well-known glitch in the original arcade version of Pac-Man: If you played beyond level 255, the screen would glitch out like crazy, making it just short of impossible to finish. Take a look:

Bandai Namco The 256 glitch from the original Pac-Man.

In Pac-Man 256, the round yellow hero will face an “endless maze chased by the infamous ‘256 Glitch,'” promises Bandai-Namco in a press release. You’ll still be chomping on Power Pellets to eat the ghosts chasing you through the darkness. But since it’s a free-to-play game, (meaning you can download it for a total of $US0) you’ll probably end up having to pay for additional power-ups.

Here’s a look at the new Pac-Man 256, circa 2015:

Bandai-Namco Pac-Man 256, coming to smartphones this summer.





And another:

Bandai-Namco Pac-Man 256, coming to smartphones this summer.

As you can see, it’s a bit more like a so-called “endless runner” game (think Temple Run or Sonic Dash) than the classic maze arcade game, but it still looks like it should be a lot of fun.

While Bandai-Namco hasn’t announced which smartphones it will come to, it would be a surprise to not see it on both Apple iOS and Android.

