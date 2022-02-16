The director of ‘Crossroads’ says she tried to call Britney Spears during her conservatorship but was blocked

Britney Spears as Lucy in ‘Crossroads.’ Paramount

In an interview with Variety, 2002’s “Crossroads” director Tamra Davis spoke about Britney Spears.

Davis tried calling her in recent years but said the star’s conservatorship team would intervene.

“I just realized, oh my God, this was her people just trying to keep everybody away,” Davis said.

While reflecting on the 20th anniversary of “Crossroads,” starring Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana, and even Kim Cattrall, director Tamra Davis told Variety that she’s tried in recent years to speak with the pop singer again with no luck.

Davis revealed that Spears’ conservatorship team, which was recently dissolved, would intervene every time.

“I’ve really tried to get in contact with her because with all this stuff coming out about #FreeBritney, I would sometimes get media requests to talk about her, and I always wanted to make sure she would be okay with me talking,” David said.

“It just breaks my heart because when I think back to the messages that I was getting back, they never let me get to her,” she added.

The #FreeBritney movement was a fan-driven social media campaign to bring awareness to Spears’ conservatorship — a legal guardianship put in place 13 years ago. Last year, Spears was able to give public testimony about her experience of abuse, granted the right to handpick a lawyer for the first time, and eventually granted her wish of termination for the whole conservatorship.

Davis said while Spears was still under the conservatorship, the director’s calls would be answered by people on the star’s “team,” saying Spears didn’t want anyone talking about her and that she was “fine.”

“Now, I just realized, oh my God, this was her people just trying to keep everybody away,” Davis told Variety. “I feel there were voices that could have helped her.”

Davis also said she believes “that was definitely the dad talking,” referring to Jamie Spears — Spears’ father and the primary driver of the conservatorship’s implementation.

Over the years, Jamie Spears had different coconservators overseeing his daughter’s life and financial estate, but Spears’ mother Lynne said in court testimony that her ex-husband was primarily in control.

Variety asked Davis what message would she send to Spears if they could talk now.

“Welcome back,” Davis said. “I hope she enjoys her life. I feel so bad that she had to endure that, but I’m so happy that she is back and I can’t wait to hear from her and see her again.”