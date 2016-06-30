A CrossFit star shared a picture of herself in a bikini to reveal her own body image insecurities

CrossFit athlete Jamie Hagiya of Torrence, California, recently posted a picture of herself in a bikini on Instagram.

But unlike the vanity shots that are so common on social media, Hagiya instead included a powerful message about her own body image insecurities, in the hopes of inspiring others to accept their own bodies.

Hagiya told her nearly 48,000 Instagram followers that she has struggled to accept that she doesn’t look like other CrossFit Games female athletes, with ripped abs and zero body fat.

“I wish I could look like that, but I’ve come to the realisation that this is my body,” Hagiya wrote.



The 2016 CrossFit Games athlete said that she works her “arse off” in training every day, and that she eats really well for the most part. But because she is human, she indulges in dessert from time to time.

And so, even though she is in the best shape of her life, she still doesn’t have a six pack — “not even close to a 4,” she wrote.

“Some of it is genetics and the other part is I could eat less calories to try to look like everyone else. But the bottom line is I need to eat to perform,” Hagiya said. “I can’t worry about trying to look like a “Games” athlete because having a six pack doesn’t always make for the best athlete.”

The athlete wrote that she wanted her followers to know that they don’t have to look a certain way to be a CrossFit Games competitor.

“Stay on the grind and keep doing you!” she wrote.

NOW WATCH: The crazy process behind handmade Greek yogurt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.