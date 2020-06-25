The founder of CrossFit — who just exited the CEO role amid controversy two weeks ago — is now selling the iconic gym brand

- CrossFit founder Greg Glassman, who stepped down as CEO June 9, will sell the company in a deal slated to close next month, according to announcements on social media.
- The new owner will be Eric Roza, owner of the affiliate gym CrossFit Sanitas in Boulder, CO.
- “It is time for the founder to bid adieu and find other creative outlets. I have complete faith that Eric Roza, owner of CrossFit Sanitas, can shepherd CrossFit Inc effectively into this new world,” read a statement on the CrossFit Twitter account attributed to Glassman.
- Roza was former CEO of Datalogix, a consumer data collection startup that sold to Oracle in January 2015.
- Roza will take over as CEO of CrossFit, replacing Dave Castro, former head of the CrossFit Games who was named as CEO earlier this month.
- Business Insider published an investigation June 21 in which former employees claimed the culture of the workplace demeaned women, operated off retribution, and was ruled by a fear of getting on Glassman’s bad side.
- Business Insider is awaiting comment from CrossFit and will update this post accordingly.
