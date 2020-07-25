Incoming CrossFit CEO Eric Roza has signed a contract to buy 100% of the fitness company from controversial founder Greg Glassman

Gabby Landsverk, Katie Warren
Courtesy of Eric Roza
  • CrossFit’s incoming CEO Eric Roza has officially signed a contract to purchase 100% of the company from founder and former CEO Greg Glassman, according to a July 24 statement from Roza.
  • The sale was first announced June 24, two weeks after Glassman stepped down as CEO of the company after a series of controversies.
  • Roza is the owner of the affiliate gym CrossFit Sanitas in Boulder, Colorado, and former CEO of Datalogix, a consumer data collection startup that sold to Oracle in January 2015.
  • He is partnering with private equity firm Berkshire Partners in acquiring CrossFit. The deal is slated to close in the next few weeks pending government approval.
  • According to the statement, 1% of the company’s stock will be put into a non-voting trust for Maggie Glassman, the former CEO’s wife, and their children.
  • Business Insider is awaiting comment from CrossFit, Roza, Glassman, and Berkshire Partners and will update this post accordingly.
