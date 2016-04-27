This Crossfit competitor is 9 months pregnant -- and still lifting more than 45kg

Emily Breeze, 31, is an Olympic lifter and Crossfit competitor who is still shoulder pressing more than 45kg and dead lifting over 90kg at nine months pregnant.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, resident has done Crossfit nearly every day during her pregnancy, and has plans to teach a bootcamp only one week after giving birth. She says working out has made her feel more energetic while pregnant, and that her doctor has told her the baby has a strong, healthy heartbeat.

Story by Lisa Ryan and editing by A.C. Fowler

