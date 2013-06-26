IT'S OFFICIAL: CNN Is Resurrecting The Political Debate Show 'Crossfire' With Newt Gingrich And Stephanie Cutter

Stephanie Cutter

CNN announced Wednesday that it is resurrecting “Crossfire,” the political debate show that first aired from 1982-2005.



The new show will have two conservative and two liberal hosts. On the conservative side will be former House Speaker and Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich, and MSNBC host S.E. Cupp. The two liberals are former Obama deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter and former Obama adviser Van Jones.

“Few programs in the history of CNN have had the kind of impact on political discourse that Crossfire did – it was a terrific program then, and we believe the time is right to bring it back and do it again,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement Wednesday.

“We look forward to the opportunity to host passionate conversation from all sides of the political spectrum. Crossfire will be the forum where America holds its great debates.”

Cupp is leaving MSNBC for CNN. The network said in a statement that it “thanks S.E. for her great work on MSNBC over the past year and wishes her all the best with future opportunities.” A spokesman for The Blaze, Glenn Beck’s television network, said she would remain a contributor.

Crossfire was originally hosted by Pat Buchanan and Tom Braden. Perhaps its most famous moment in recent history came in 2004, when “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart skewered hosts Tucker Carlson and Paul Begala.

