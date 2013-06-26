Man Dressed As A Woman Was Busted While Allegedly Trying To Take Pictures In A Female Dorm

A crossdressing California man was busted last week after allegedly attempting to take pictures in a female dormitory at



Loma Linda University earlier this month.According to San Bernardino County authorities, Rodney Kenneth Peterson dressed as a woman in order to access “students only” areas at an on-campus female dormitory, the Los Angeles Times reports. Peterson was discovered by LLU staff members before he could enter.

After leaving the dormitory, Peterson returned to his car, where he was met by campus security, authorities told the LA Times. He then allegedly entered his vehicle and proceeded to hit a security guard while leaving the campus.

Peterson was arrested at home Friday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, but was released the following day after posting the $50,000 bail.

Peterson had previously visited other “female-only facilities” in the county and “allegedly tried to take pictures with a mobile phone hidden in his purse,” according to the LA Times.

LLU is a Seventh-day Adventist university with a focus on health sciences.

