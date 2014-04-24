NBC's New Pirate Series 'Crossbones' With John Malkovich Looks Really Good

John Malkovich is coming to TV as a pirate.

NBC released the first official trailer for its series “Crossbones” which will feature Malkovich as Blackbeard

We’ve been patiently waiting for the series since it was announced back in 2012. Originally titled “The Republic of Pirates,” the show is based on the book by Colin Woodard.

Here’s the synopsis from NBC:

“It’s 1715 on the Bahamian island of Santa Campana, the ﬁrst functioning democracy in the Americas, where the diabolical pirate Edward Teach, aka Blackbeard (John Malkovich), reigns over a rogue nation of thieves, outlaws and miscreant sailors. Part shantytown and part marauder’s paradise, this is a place like no other on Earth – and a mounting threat to international commerce. Teach/Blackbeard has set his sights on the world’s first longitude chronometer, a device that will change society, sea-trade and global business. In a massive attack on an English vessel, Blackbeard attempts to steal the device; however, Tom Lowe, an English spy working undercover as the ship’s surgeon, destroys the chronometer before it can fall into his hands. Taken as prisoner to Santa Campana Island, Lowe must find a way to reassemble the precious device, all while trying to unfold Blackbeard’s plan… a plan that includes a threat to the English throne even worse than pirates.”

The show will also star Tracy Ifeachor (“Doctor Who”), Yasmine Al Massri (“The Originals”), and David Hoflin (“Alcatraz”).

The pilot episode is directed by David Sloane who has worked on another NBC series, “Hannibal.”

“Crossbones” debuts on NBC May 30 at 10 p.m.

If you’re wondering, the song playing during the trailer is a cover of “Born to Be Wild.”

