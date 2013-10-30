Cross-Screen Marketing Is The New Standard In Digital Advertising

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Cross-Screen Is The New Standard For Digital Ad Campaigns (Mobile Marketer)

Marketers are no longer treating mobile devices as add-ons to a desktop-centric advertising campaign.

In fact, mobile has now become a more integral part of the entire digital marketing process, according to a new study from Mobile Marketer.

So far, marketers are still very much experimenting with the use of cross-screen campaigns that tie smartphones, tablets, and desktop ads together in one campaign. Some drawbacks to the process include optimising the ads themselves for each screen and also a lack of proper measurement.

Nonetheless, cross-screen marketing offers advertisers a huge opportunity given the massive proliferation of the devices and the way consumers have adopted them to consume media on a daily basis. Read >

In other news…

Apple earnings for the third quarter are out. Revenue is up, iPhone sales are up, and iPad sales were flat. (Business Insider)

Nielsen announced a new SDK that will allow the ability to measure how people consume TV on their mobile devices. (TechCrunch)

Netflix has suggested they may some day offer “big” movies on Netflix the same day they release in theatres. (All Things Digital)

Google has ramped up production on the mass market consumer version of Google Glass, as well as updated the hardware to accommodate prescription models. (The Verge)

Starbucks will allow customers that use its app to Tweet a $US5 gift card to a friend. (Mashable)

