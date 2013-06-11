The Cross-Screen Marketing Ecosystem Explained

Mobile remains a fraction of ad spend for many large advertisers.



The question ad buyers have is whether advertising across screens can really help drive forward an overall campaign goal better than TV-only or traditional online campaigns.

A growing number of mobile ad industry companies are arguing that a cross-screen approach integrating mobile is more effective. They’re betting that with an increasingly powerful cross-screen pitch they can sell marketers on mobile.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take a deep look at cross-screen marketing, analyse how audiences are becoming increasingly screen agnostic, examine how cross-screen advertising can be made effective, dig into measurement and analytics techniques and problems, and offer a side-by-side comparison of the different mobile tracking technologies that are driving the boom in cross-screen marketing.

Here’s a brief overview of why cross-screen marketing is a game changer:

It’s where consumers are: Users consume the same content — perhaps presented in different manners — across screens.There are already contexts in which consumers are known to habitually use two devices simultaneously. For example, it has become a widespread habit to watch TV while using a tablet or smartphone. That behaviour has translated to a growing spate of so-called second screen and social TV marketing campaigns. The opportunities for cross-screen marketers will multiply as we move across screens to accomplish tasks, or use them simultaneously.

Cross-screen tactics are already achieving real results: AdColony, a mobile video ad company, employed a cross-screen marketing strategy for a client’s consumer packaged goods brand. They targeted one set of users with just a TV ad about the brand, and another set of users with a combined TV, iPad, and iPhone campaign. Unaided brand recall was 43% for audiences who had been exposed to the cross-screen campaigns, and only 6% for the TV-only campaign. Purchase intent was 18% for the TV-only crowd, and 31% for the cross-screen campaign’s audience.

Cross-screen retargeting will become increasingly powerful: In cross-screen retargeting, users are tracked and presented ads from sites they have visited in the past. While this technique is now familiar on PCs, it’s only recently that retargeting across screens has become feasible. Drawbridge, a startup that retargets from desktop to mobile, claims they have achieved a jump of 338% return on investment for certain clients when using cross-screen retargeting.

As will frequency capping: Frequency capping, where an individual is only presented an ad a defined number of times in a time period to avoid overwhelming and desensitising prospects, should help cross-screen marketing become more powerful as well.

