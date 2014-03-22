This Is What It Would Look Like If You Could Drive All The Way Across The Country In Just 20 Minutes

Caroline Moss

Road trip!

This is what it would look like to drive from Santa Monica, Calif. to Jacksonville, Fla. on Interstate 10.

The entire trip would take about four days of driving.

MapsMaps

This month, the team from Brama Film made the drive.

Every five seconds they took a picture, and then they put all 25,000 pictures together.

Now you can experience the entire trek in less than 20 minutes.

Here’s where you start — in Santa Monica:

Road Trip 1Vimeo

A few hours later you’ll be in Arizona:

Road Trip 2Vimeo

Then you’ll hit a long straight shot driving through Texas:

Road Trip 3Vimeo

Then Lousiana and Alabama (you’ll have been driving around 20 or so hours at this point):

Road Trip 4Vimeo

Keep going (and stop if you need a break):

DriveVimeo

Soon you’ll be in Florida (hours later):

Florida 1Vimeo

Welcome to Jacksonville:

Floriday 2Vimeo

Here’s the entire drive in 20 minutes:

Faster than a bullet – I 10 cross-country USA timelapse from Brama Film on Vimeo.

