This Is What It Would Look Like If You Could Drive All The Way Across The Country In Just 20 Minutes

Road trip!

This is what it would look like to drive from Santa Monica, Calif. to Jacksonville, Fla. on Interstate 10.

The entire trip would take about four days of driving.

This month, the team from Brama Film made the drive.

Every five seconds they took a picture, and then they put all 25,000 pictures together.

Now you can experience the entire trek in less than 20 minutes.

Here’s where you start — in Santa Monica:

A few hours later you’ll be in Arizona:

Then you’ll hit a long straight shot driving through Texas:

Then Lousiana and Alabama (you’ll have been driving around 20 or so hours at this point):

Keep going (and stop if you need a break):

Soon you’ll be in Florida (hours later):

Welcome to Jacksonville:

Here’s the entire drive in 20 minutes:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Faster than a bullet – I 10 cross-country USA timelapse from Brama Film on Vimeo.

