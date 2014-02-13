Photos Of Cross Country Skiers Collapsing At The Finish Line Show How Gruelling The Sport Really Is

Leah Goldman

Cross country skiing is arguably the most physically draining sport at the Olympics. For up to 30 km (18.6 miles), cross country athletes sprint on their skis, often uphill. By the end of the race they are so exhausted, most people immediately collapse at the finish line.

The top finishers of the 7.5 km classic + 7.5 km free women’s race from day one:

Cross country sochi medal winnersHarry How/Getty Images

Dario Cologna of Switzerland falls after winning gold in the 15 km Classic + 15 km Free:

Dario ColognaRichard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ida Ingemarsdotter of Sweden collapses just past the finish line of the women’s sprint free:

Ida Ingemarsdotter cross countryHarry How/Getty Images

Ola Vigen Hattestad flops over after winning bronze in the cross country men’s & women’s sprint:

Ola Vigen HattestadChristophe Pallot/Agence/Getty Images

Eric Frenzel is exhausted after winning gold in the Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill and 10km cross country:

Eric frenzel cross countryLars Baron/Getty Images

And he collapses on his back:

Eric FrenzelAl Bello/Getty Images

But everyone regains their energy for the gold medal stand:

Eric frenzelLars Baron/Getty Images

