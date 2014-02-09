The Brutality Of Cross Country Skiing In One Surreal Photo

Here’s the finish line after Saturday’s women’s cross-country skiing event, the skiathlon 7.5 km classic + 7.5 km free.

The three medalists, Norway’s Marit Bjoergen, Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla, and Norway’s Heidi Weng, are all in there, as well as the athletes who finished fourth and fifth.

Cross-country is so physically gruelling that athletes traditionally collapse the second they cross the finish line.

It makes for some surreal photos:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.