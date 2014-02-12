Cross Country Skier Breaks Ski, Still Finishes The Race After An Opposing Coach Runs Onto The Course To Help Him

This is everything that’s great about the Olympics.

In the finals of the men’s cross country skiing sprint, Russia’s Anton Gafarov crashed but still managed to finish the race thanks to Canadian coach Justin Wadworth, who ran onto the course to help him.

Garafov finished nearly three minutes behind the leaders, but the Russian crowd gave him a standing ovation as he crossed the finish line.

Here’s how it went down.

Gafarov crashed hard halfway through the race:

via NBCOlympics

His left ski was badly damaged:

via NBCOlympics

He couldn’t take his weight off his broken ski, so he futilely tried to finish the race using only his poles:

via NBCOlympics

A few seconds later, he fell again:

via NBCOlympics

This time he broke his ski in half:

Harry How/Getty Images

It looked like he’d have to quit the race:

via NBCOlympics

But then Canadian coach Justin Wadsworth ran out onto the course with a replacement ski:

via NBCOlympics

He put it on for him:

via NBCOlympics

Gafarov made it to the stretch run, and applauded the crowd:

via NBCOlympics

The crowd went nuts as he crossed the finish line:

via NBCOlympics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.