Cross Country Skier Breaks Ski, Still Finishes The Race After An Opposing Coach Runs Onto The Course To Help Him

Tony Manfred
Gafarov given ski canadavia NBCOlympics

This is everything that’s great about the Olympics.

In the finals of the men’s cross country skiing sprint, Russia’s Anton Gafarov crashed but still managed to finish the race thanks to Canadian coach Justin Wadworth, who ran onto the course to help him.

Garafov finished nearly three minutes behind the leaders, but the Russian crowd gave him a standing ovation as he crossed the finish line.

Here’s how it went down.

Gafarov crashed hard halfway through the race:

Gafarov crash 2

His left ski was badly damaged:

Gafarov crash

He couldn’t take his weight off his broken ski, so he futilely tried to finish the race using only his poles:

Anton gafarov skiing

A few seconds later, he fell again:

Gafarov fall

This time he broke his ski in half:

Anton garafov busted ski

It looked like he’d have to quit the race:

Gafarov broken ski

But then Canadian coach Justin Wadsworth ran out onto the course with a replacement ski:

Gafarov given ski

He put it on for him:

Gafarov given ski canada

Gafarov made it to the stretch run, and applauded the crowd:

Gafarov ski stadium

The crowd went nuts as he crossed the finish line:

Gafarov finishes race

