Here Are The Biggest Winners From The Fed's Decision Not To Taper QE

The Federal Open Market Committee’s surprise decision to refrain from announcing a tapering down of its quantitative easing program on September 18 has given a lift to a variety of markets around the world.

The chart below highlights returns across asset classes — both in the year to date and since the September 18 decision.

The biggest winners over the latter timeframe: Spanish and Italian equities.

Bloomberg Finance LP, Deutsche Bank Research Total return accounts for both income (interest or dividends) and capital appreciation. Prices as of 18 Nov 2013, COB.

