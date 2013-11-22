Here Are The Biggest Winners From The Fed's Decision Not To Taper QE

Matthew Boesler

The Federal Open Market Committee’s surprise decision to refrain from announcing a tapering down of its quantitative easing program on September 18 has given a lift to a variety of markets around the world.

The chart below highlights returns across asset classes — both in the year to date and since the September 18 decision.

The biggest winners over the latter timeframe: Spanish and Italian equities.

Cross-asset returnsBloomberg Finance LP, Deutsche Bank ResearchTotal return accounts for both income (interest or dividends) and capital appreciation. Prices as of 18 Nov 2013, COB.

