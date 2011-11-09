Crosby, Stills & Nash Playing At Zuccotti Park Right Now

Activist folk-rock group Crosby, Stills & Nash is currently entertaining the the Occupy Wall Streeters camping out the Zuccotti Park in Manhattan’s Financial District, MarketPlace Radio’s Heidi Moore Tweeted.



We’re not sure if Stephen Stills is there though.

According to the Occupy Wall Street website, David Crosby and Graham Nash were the only ones scheduled to play a set of protest-themed songs to the anti-corporate demonstrators today at 3 to 4 p.m.

Here are some pictures of what’s going on.

[via @Moorehn]

Photo: Heidi Moore

Photo: Heidi Moore

