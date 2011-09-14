'Madoff Of Campaign Treasurers' Steals Millions From California Democratic Politicians

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s campaign war chest has been “wiped out” by her treasurer, California Democrat Kinde Durkee, who has served as treasurer for hundreds of campaign committees — and was arrested earlier this month for allegedly diverting millions from the accounts she managed for politicians.Feinstein told POLITICO Monday that she has no idea how much she has lost — noting her campaign could be out hundreds of thousands, or even millions of dollars. Her campaign showed over $5 million in the bank at the end of June. Durkee was arrested on September 2 by the FBI for fraud.



Rep. Susan Davis, who said Durkee stole at least $250,000 from her campaign, told contributors that her former treasurer may be “the Bernie Madoff of campaign treasurers,” the LA Times reported.

According to POLITICO, Rep. Loretta Sanchez said she lost nearly the entire $379,000 her campaign had in the bank, while the Los Angeles County Democratic Party reported that it lost at least $200,000. Kindee may have taken as much as $677,000 from California Assemblyman Jose Solorio’s campaign.

