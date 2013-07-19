Two Of New York's Biggest Sensations Met For A Glorious Moment

The two most sensational New York City attractions of the moment have been combined in one of the most annoying tweets we’ve ever seen.



Dominique Ansel of pastry fame went to the Museum of Modern Art’s Rain Room exhibit and took a picture of a cronut — his doughnut/croissant hybrid pastry that has New Yorkers going insane — in his outstretched hand.

Some people wait in line three hours for a cronut. Meanwhile, New Yorkers have been lining up at least three hours in advance to experience the Rain Room at the MoMA. Sometimes, the line for the Rain Room can even last as long as seven to eight hours.

That means to do what Dominique Ansel did, you’d have to wait almost half a day in line. As Grub Street notes of the photo, “this is what dreams are made of.”

