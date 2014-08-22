Cronulla Sharks Players Issued Show Cause Notices Could Take Deals With ASADA Today

Paul Gallen (L) is one of the 17 involved. Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty

The 17 past and current Cronulla Sharks players issued with show cause notices from ASADA this week are expected to cut a deal with an agency this morning.

Fairfax reports the players may take a deal pending the World Anti-Doping Agency does not overrule a 12 month backdated suspension which would expire in November.

The involved players may also take legal action against the Sharks for damage to their reputations during the extensive 18-month saga.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.