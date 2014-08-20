Cronulla And Other NRL Players Could Receive 'Show Cause Notices' From ASADA Today

Mark Kolbe/Getty

The NRL will hold a crucial information session today to update players on the proceedings of the 18-month ASADA investigation.

Players are expected to find out who will receive show cause notices from the agency.

17 players could be affected, with 10 of those still playing in the NRL and four of those at the Sharks.

Some players are expected to be offered a compromise deal of an immediate six-month ban, which if taken would see them back for Round One next year.

This would be a financial blow for many players including Sharks, and NSW Blues, captain Paul Gallen who stands to lose the most if he is named in the meeting.

If Gallen accepts an ASADA ban he would lose $300,000 in payments, earned from the Four Nations tournament in October and pro boxing fights in the off-season.

Players have been warned not to accept deals until a ruling is made on Essendon’s Federal Court challenge against ASADA.

Should Essendon win Cronulla could also challenge the merits of its investigation.

