Crocs Is Getting Crushed

Shares of Crocs, the maker of unusual looking footwear, were down more than -23% after Q2 earnings fell 42%.



Here’s the chart:

Dow Jones’ Tess Stynes reported that company now forecasts per-share earnings of 20 cents to 23 cents on revenue of $300 million and $310 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters most recently expected 39 cents and $325 million, respectively.

