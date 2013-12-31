Crocs Shares Are Going Wild Pre-Market

Crocs shares are up more than 13% pre-market.
This comes after the troubled footwear maker announced private equity giant Blackstone had plunked down $US200 million to take a 13% stake in the company.
The investment will allow Crocs to finance a $US350 million stock repurchase program that will reduce tradeable shares by 30%.
“We expect these initiatives to reduce volatility in both our common stock price and our shareholder base and provide a strong foundation to unlock long-term value for our shareholders,” said Crocs chief financial officer Jeff Lasher.
Shares closed at $US13.33 Friday.
