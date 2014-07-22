Crocs Shares Are Soaring

Crocs shares are up more than 11% after the footwear maker announced earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations.

The Colorado-based firm announced earnings per share of $US0.36 per share, $US0.05 better than the Capital IQ Consensus Estimate of $US0.31, according to Briefing.com.

Revenues climbed 3.6% year-over-year to $US376.9 million. Consensus was for $US372.76 million.

Crocs came in with Q3 guidance that was in-line with expectations.

Goldman recently named Crocs as its lone M&A candidate among smaller consumer stocks.

