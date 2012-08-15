Police Report Chronicles Crocs Founder's Alleged Drunken Meltdown

George Boedecker’s mug shot.

Crocs founder George Boedecker got extremely belligerent when he was pulled over for a suspected DUI, and tried to blame his erratic driving on his “girlfriend” Taylor Swift, according to police.According to a Boulder, Colorado police report obtained by the TheSmokingGun.com, multimillionaire Boedecker, 51, asked the officer if he knew who his girlfriend was and claimed he was dating Taylor Swift.



And when officers asked for his address, Boedecker replied “I have 17 f—ing homes,” according to the report. He also warned the cops that things were about to turn “medieval.”

After he refused to take a sobriety test, he was cuffed and sent to jail, according to the report. He told police he couldn’t believe they were arresting him after all he’s done for the city.

Boedecker runs a charity worth about $58 million and is a known philanthropist in Boulder. Crocs bring in about $1 billion in sales per year.

He worked as the CEO of the company that makes Crocs until 2005. But Boedecker was wearing flip flops at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.

Boedecker didn’t release a statement about the DUI.

You can read the whole report here.

