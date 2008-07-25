Crocs (CROX) Blows Quarter Again and Warns of "Escalator Danger"

Crocs (CROX), the maker of the fashionably dubious clog of the same name, is down almost 50% in the pre-market after the company slashed their Q2 revenue and profit forecasts.



These are tough times for CROX. Retailers are cutting back on orders, Wal-Mart sells knock-offs for $5 (Crocs retail for between $24.95 and $69.95 each), hygiene concerns dog the footwear, and the fad may have simply passed.

This won’t help either: Crocs To Warn Wearers Of Escalator Danger.

So, of course, anyone on Wall St. who hasn’t jumped ship on this sub-$5 stock (52-week high of $75.21) is likely to do so now, like Baird.

Baird downgrades Crocs (CROX) from Outperform to NEUTRAL, target $5.

See Also:

Consolation For Demolished Crocs (CROX): Going To Double From Here (CROX)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.