A Crocodile Broke Out Of Its Cage On A Qantas Flight

Last week, baggage handlers in Australia unloading a Qantas plane discovered a two-foot long crocodile roaming free among the suitcases.During the flight from Brisbane to Melbourne, the croc somehow escaped its container, the Telegraph reported.



In a statement, Qantas said the rogue reptile “was quickly and safely secured when the aircraft arrived in Melbourne.”

Fortunately, the crocodile was confined to the baggage hold, nowhere near any passengers.

In 2010, a plane crashed in the Democratic Republic of Congo after an escaped crocodile caused a panic. Only one passenger survived.

