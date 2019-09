The world is totally different in slow motion.

Huffington Post’s Sara Boboltz compiled a collection of gifs of animals doing stuff in slow motion.

One we found particularly horrifying was of this crocodile breaching the water to grab a piece of raw meat.

It comes from this YouTube video. The action really gets crazy at the 0:20 mark:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.