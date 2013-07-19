Crocodile Dundee Star Paul Hogan Is A Step Closer To Getting Back His Lost Millions

Photo: Getty Images

A US court has told Strachans to hand over “on pain of contempt” all bank statements and records for the bank accounts of a company linked to Paul Hogan through a complicated financial trail, according to The Australian.

Strachans’ crafty accounting sparked the biggest tax fraud investigation in Australian history, Project Wickenby.

Hogan, according to reports, thinks the firm swindled him of $US34 million in Crocodile Dundee royalties which were in a Swiss bank account.

