Plane Crashes And Kills 20 After Crocodile Escapes On Board And Everyone Panics

A plane crashed in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a crocodile that was secretly carried on board by a passenger escaped and caused mass panic,The Telegraph reports.The stampede of passengers threw the small aircraft’s balance off, and the Dutch pilot, plane operator and first officer failed to regain normal operation of the controls.



The plane crashed into a house minutes from its final destination, killing all on board except one passenger – which is why we know exactly what happened – and the croc.

From The Telegraph:

According to the… testimony of the only survivor, the crash happened because of a panic sparked by the escape of a crocodile hidden in a sports bag. One of the passengers had hidden the animal, which he planned to sell, in a big sports bag, from which the reptile escaped as the plane began its descent into Bandundu.

Apparently the air hostess freaked out and ran into the cockpit, and all the frenzied passengers ran after her.

The troublesome crocodile was “dispatched with a blow from a machete” after the incident.

