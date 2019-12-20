These blankets transform you into a 'Star Wars' character

Katya Kupelian, Tricia Vuong

  • Artist Sarah Buckhouse crochets blankets that transform you into a “Star Wars” character.
  • She sells PDF instructions on how to make them yourself on her Etsy website. Patterns start at $US5.50.
  • Each blanket also comes with instructions for a matching accessory and is available in both child and adult sizes.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published in October 2019.

