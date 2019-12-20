These blankets transform you into a 'Star Wars' character

Artist Sarah Buckhouse crochets blankets that transform you into a “Star Wars” character.

She sells PDF instructions on how to make them yourself on her Etsy website. Patterns start at $US5.50.

Each blanket also comes with instructions for a matching accessory and is available in both child and adult sizes.

