These blankets transform you into a 'Star Wars' character

- Artist Sarah Buckhouse crochets blankets that transform you into a “Star Wars” character.
- She sells PDF instructions on how to make them yourself on her Etsy website. Patterns start at $US5.50.
- Each blanket also comes with instructions for a matching accessory and is available in both child and adult sizes.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published in October 2019.
