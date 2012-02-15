Visits To Croatia's Museum Of Broken Relationships Double On Valentine's Day

A shirt you helped your old boyfriend pick out stubbornly remains in your closet; a CD you bought your ex twice-removed sits unopened under a pile of magazines on your coffee table.



If these reminders of failed relationships vex you, you may find some closure by donating them to the Museum of Broken Relationships in Zaghreb, Croatia.

Drazen Grubisic and Olinka Vistica, both artists, created the museum in 2010 out of the ephemera of their own broken relationship, the AP reports.

The museum now displays around 100 objects of the 1,000 or so the two co-founders have collected from around the world (the museum tours internationally).

Objects include an ax a woman used to smash her ex-girlfriend’s furniture to pieces; a war veteran’s prosthetic leg (currently in England); and a partially shattered garden gnome, according to the AP.

Visits to the museum reportedly almost double on Valentine’s Day.

Check out some of our favourite items, below:

Furry handcuffs on display

Photo: The Museum of Broken Relationships

Broken glass

Photo: The Museum of Broken Relationships

Photo: Museum of Broken Relationships

A destroyed garden gnome

Photo: The Museum of Broken Relationships

This ax was used to smash up an ex-girlfriend’s furniture

Photo: The Museum of Broken Relationships

