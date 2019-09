Croatia Cleared To Join EU In 2013

Croatia has been cleared to become a member of the European Union by the European Commission, and is likely to join in 2013, the BBC reports.



EU leaders are expected to fully approve Croatia’s accession at a summit on 23-24 June.

Croatia is the second post-Yugoslavian state to join after Slovenia, which joined in 2007.

According to Bloomberg, Croatian Premier┬áJadranka Kosor now faces the task of both convincing Croatians that strict budget cuts are worth EU membership, and convincing EU members that Croatian membership won’t cause a similar influx of crime like the one that followed Bulgaria’s membership.

Once a member, Croatia will be able to access 1.5 billion euros ($2.2 billion) allocated to it in the EU’s 2013 budget.

