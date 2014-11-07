Croaks Like Jagger: Mick's Sore Throat Forces Rolling Stones To Cancel Victorian Concert

The Rolling Stones. Photo Matt Cardy/Getty

A throat infection contracted by singer Mick Jagger has forced the Rolling Stone to cancel their Saturday night concert at Hanging Rock in Victoria.

Fans will be refunded but the show, which was cancelled for the second time – the first time was in March, on the eve of their tour, following the sudden death of Jagger’s girlfriend L’Wren Scott

“The Rolling Stones are incredibly disappointed to cancel the Hanging Rock gig and to disappoint their fans but were left with no other option,”a spokesperson said.

“He is under strict doctor’s orders to rest his vocal cords for the next few days in order to recuperate for the remainder of the tour.”

The band’s next show is in Sydney on November 12.

Fans with tickets for Hanging Rock will be refunded.

