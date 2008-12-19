CRM-for-Small-Biz InfusionSoft Raises $7.9 Million Series B

Arizona-based InfusionSoft, a company that makes cloud-based CRM software for small businesses, raised $7.9 million in a Series B round led by vSpring with participation from Mohr Davidow Ventures.



“In some ways we’re like a Salesforce.com or SugarCRM, but we’re focused on companies with fewer than 25 employees,” said CEO Clate Mask. The company has about 10,000 subscribers at 2,000 sites paying $59 per-user-per-month on a Software-as-a-Service model. The new cash will go mostly towards new marketing efforts, Clate says.

