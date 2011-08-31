JAVARIS CRITTENTON: His Sad Descent From Top NBA Pick To The FBI's Most Wanted List

Photo: AP

You have to wonder. When and why did Javaris Crittenton let his life take this 360 degree turn? It’s unbelievable to me that the nineteenth pick in the NBA draft, only four years ago, went from being on top of the world to a target on the FBI’s most wanted list for the murder of Jullian Jones, a 22-year-old mother of four.Any time you hear a story about an innocent bystander it’s extremely sad to hear. We are each only given one life to live and when an innocent life is taken from us, literally out of thin air, it’s just not fair. Then again, is life?



Clearly Crittenton was having some off court issues. We all saw this in the now infamous gun fight from 2009 between Crittenton and then Washington Wizard teammate Gilbert Arenas. But how did someone with so much talent not take a hint and clean up his life?

The pressure of playing in the NBA and competing against the best players in the world is unbelievable, but its apparent Crittenton did not have his priorities straight. After a stand out season playing for Georgia Tech in 2006-2007 he chose to embark on a career in the NBA. But maybe he should have stayed and matured as an individual in the college ranks. Not everyone is ready to make the jump after one year.

It’s sad when people turn to violence and even more sad when people give away everything they have for nothing. I wish that Crittenton would have built on his success in the D-League last February where he played for the Dakota Wizards to earn his way back to the NBA ranks. It’s safe to say that he must have been frustrated not making it in the NBA during his four team tour which included stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Bobcats.

However, Crittenton could have at least made a great career playing professional basketball somewhere else in the world. Last year he averaged 25.8 points a game in the five games he played in China for the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions. Basketball is a global sport in today’s world and not having success in the NBA doesn’t mean a professional basketball player’s career is over.

But today Javaris Crittenton is not known as a professional basketball player, he’s known as a wanted criminal. And that is a shame. We shall see how the rest of Crittenton’s life plays out. Too bad it won’t be on the court.

