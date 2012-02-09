CRITICS: Too Much Publicity Puts Our Special Ops Teams In Danger

The assassination of Osama bin Laden and the rescue of hostages in Somalia have recently revealed more details about our Special Forces operations than ever before.



The media have tracked and reported a lot of specific details that may put future black ops teams in danger, critics say.

Admiral Bill McRaven, who is in charge of the U.S. Special Operations Command, was confronted yesterday at a military defence conference about all the media exposure Navy SEALs are getting these days.

“You’ve been splashing all of this all over the media and I flat don’t understand that,” Maj. Gen. James Vaught, a former special ops member, told the admiral. “You’re gonna fly in and you’re gonna shoot down every damn helicopter and kill everyone of your Seals. Now what should happen, mark my words, get the hell out of the media.”

CBS senior correspondent senior John Miller says that the leaks are not coming from special forces operators but from “26-year-old congressional staffers who sit in classified briefings or their bosses, or someone at the White House who doesn’t actually understand the tactical value of those things.”

Is too much publicity putting the Special Ops teams in danger?

Watch the CBS report below.



