Samsung's Huge Launch Was 'Shockingly Sexist,' Say Critics

Photo: Will Wei/Business Insider

Samsung unveiled its highly-anticipated flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S4, last night at a big press event in New York. But critics are saying that Samsung’s Broadway-like event, which featured loads of showmanship, was sexist.



“To be fair, everyone in Samsung’s bizarre, hourlong parade of awkward exchanges, forced laughs, and hammy skits was a stereotype,” CNET’s Molly Wood writes.

But Wood says that there were far too many sterotypes about women, like this one, for example:

“The comically alcoholic one, DeeDee, then proceeds to demo how eye tracking can pause a video when you look away from the screen…as she looks away at a hunky gardener type who proceeds to take off his shirt.

“‘While the women are cooling down,’ says the emcee, ‘why don’t you tell us about S Health?'”

And Daring Fireball’s John Gruber agrees.

“I’d say they went right over the line from sexism to outright misogyny,” Gruber wrote in response to Wood’s post.

Prominent Silicon Valley blogger Robert Scoble also chimed in.

“Samsung really screwed up with its Galaxy S4 presentation,” he wrote on Google+. “Whoever planned it should be fired.”

That’s because, among other reasons, the presentation alienated some of Samsung’s customers: women.

“The presentation was extremely sexist and tone deaf and that’s not me saying that, it was Leo Laporte,” Scoble writes. “I agree, BTW.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.