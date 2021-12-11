10 of the best and 10 of the worst movies of the year

“Minari” received top praise from critics.

: 98%

Summary: With the odds against him, Jacob (Steven Yeun) relocates his wife (Han Ye-ri) and children to Arkansas so that they can start a family farm.

Although the movie first premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, it wasn’t widely released in theaters until February 2021.

Gentle, charming, and beautifully filmed, “Minari” left critics with well-earned tears.

Carlos Aguilar praised the film for its “endearing cheekiness and affecting virtues” in his review for The Wrap.